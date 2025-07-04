Left Menu

Kolkata college gang rape: Police reconstruct crime scene with arrested men

Sleuths of the Kolkata Police on Friday took the four men, arrested in connection with the gang rape of a student, to South Calcutta Law College and reconstructed the crime scene, an officer said.The three prime accused -- alumnus and contractual staff Monojit Mishra, current students Pramit Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed -- and security guard Pinaki Banerjee were taken to the college shortly after 4 am, and it took over four hours to complete the process.The reconstruction of the crime scene is a vital part of the investigation.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-07-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 13:06 IST
Sleuths of the Kolkata Police on Friday took the four men, arrested in connection with the gang rape of a student, to South Calcutta Law College and reconstructed the crime scene, an officer said.

The three prime accused -- alumnus and contractual staff Monojit Mishra, current students Pramit Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed -- and security guard Pinaki Banerjee were taken to the college shortly after 4 am, and it took over four hours to complete the process.

''The reconstruction of the crime scene is a vital part of the investigation. We completed the task today. The four accused persons were taken to the South Calcutta Law College early this morning, and the task is done,'' the officer told PTI.

The entire reconstruction process, carried out in the presence of a huge police team, lasted more than four hours, following which the four were taken back to the police station.

''Our findings will now be cross-checked with the allegation of the woman and verified with other evidence,'' the officer added.

The alleged rape of the 24-year-old woman was led by Mishra, and assisted by two college seniors on the evening of June 25. The crime took place for over three hours at multiple locations inside the campus, including the guard's room, the victim said in her complaint with the police.

The investigation is currently being carried out by the Detective Department of the Kolkata Police.

About the reconstruction process, the officer said the four were first taken to the union room, then to the washroom and the guard's room of the college in the southern part of the city's Kasba area.

He said that the four were asked to enact what they had exactly done before and while carrying out the crime on June 25.

''Our senior officers were present during the entire process. After the accused were taken away, our officers took notes of the details of the reconstruction,'' he said.

During the day, personnel of the Detective Department conducted a 3D mapping of the entire institution, the IPS officer said.

3D mapping is the process of creating three-dimensional models of real-world objects, landscapes, or structures using various technologies. This significantly enhances investigation by providing a detailed and accurate recreation of the crime spot.

The security guard is scheduled to be produced in court later in the day as his police remand was until July 4.

The medical examination, as well as the circumstantial evidence, corroborated the first-year student's allegation of being gang-raped.

The security guard was accused of failing to carry out his responsibilities.

