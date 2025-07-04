India Secures Global Recognition for First Equine Disease-Free Compartment

In a major leap for India's animal health infrastructure and international trade ambitions, the country has established its first Equine Disease-Free Compartment (EDFC)—a globally recognised biosecure zone for equine management. This historic facility, located at the Remount Veterinary Corps (RVC) Centre & College in Meerut Cantonment, Uttar Pradesh, received formal recognition from the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) on 3rd July 2025.

This breakthrough marks India's formal entry into the global network of nations capable of maintaining internationally compliant equine health zones, paving the way for the overseas movement and competition participation of Indian sport horses.

What is an EDFC and Why It Matters

An Equine Disease-Free Compartment is a carefully managed and monitored sub-population of horses that remains free from specific equine diseases through stringent biosecurity protocols, routine surveillance, and standardised veterinary oversight. This approach to compartmentalisation, as outlined in the WOAH Terrestrial Animal Health Code, ensures that even if a disease outbreak occurs elsewhere in the country, horses within the compartment remain safe and eligible for international movement.

This compartmentalisation strategy allows India's elite equines—especially sport horses and performance animals—to participate in global equestrian competitions and access international breeding and trade opportunities, all while meeting global biosecurity standards.

Disease-Free Certification: A Game Changer

The EDFC at Meerut has been certified free from several high-risk equine diseases, including:

Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA)

Equine Influenza

Equine Piroplasmosis

Glanders

Surra

In addition, India has maintained freedom from African Horse Sickness (AHS) since 2014—a fact crucial for maintaining international confidence in the country’s equine health status.

With these credentials, horses reared and trained at the RVC’s EDFC are now eligible for international travel, trade, and participation in events such as the Olympics, Asian Games, and global equestrian tournaments.

A Multi-Agency Success Story

This landmark accomplishment was made possible through inter-agency collaboration, involving:

Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying)

Directorate of Remount Veterinary Services (Ministry of Defence)

Equestrian Federation of India (EFI)

Animal Husbandry Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh

These organisations jointly implemented a science-based, internationally aligned framework, incorporating robust Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for:

Disease exclusion and diagnosis

Surveillance and testing

Pest and vector control

Physical and cyber security

Sanitation and hygiene

Quarantine and isolation protocols

Waste and manure management

Animal welfare and health tracking

The SOPs are rigorously enforced and periodically reviewed to maintain alignment with global benchmarks.

Strategic Benefits for India’s Equestrian and Export Landscape

The establishment of India’s EDFC has wide-ranging implications beyond sport. It strengthens the country’s biosecurity ecosystem, enhances trade credibility, and promotes the development of the high-value equine industry, including:

Breeding and genetics exchange with foreign studs

Sale of elite Indian horses to international buyers

Expanded scope for domestic equine sports

Increased veterinary innovation and employment

Moreover, it sets a precedent for other livestock sectors. India is now applying similar compartmentalisation frameworks to poultry, aiming to create Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) Free Compartments, which will enable the safe export of poultry and related products.

National Strategy for Animal Health Resilience

This development forms part of a broader national vision: to create resilient, export-ready animal health systems grounded in science, surveillance, and sustainability. By adopting globally harmonised approaches, India is not only securing its domestic livestock population but also:

Boosting its standing in international regulatory and trade platforms

Enhancing its role in regional and global food security

Opening new market avenues for its farmers and entrepreneurs

Looking Ahead

India’s first EDFC is more than just a facility—it is a symbol of modernisation, trust, and technical excellence. As the country continues to invest in compartmentalisation and veterinary capacity, stakeholders across equine sports, agribusiness, and public health can expect greater opportunities, safer trade, and a stronger global footprint.