Police Ministry Announces Overhaul of Community Policing and Crime Strategy

In a determined push to curb violent crime and improve policing efficiency, Deputy Minister of Police Cassel Mathale addressed Parliament during the 2025/26 Budget Vote debate, unveiling a multifaceted plan that includes assessments of existing community forums, training programmes, policy reforms, and forensic science improvements.

This initiative underscores the government’s renewed focus on bolstering community-police partnerships, enhancing institutional capacity, and promoting accountability in the South African Police Service (SAPS). These measures are intended to realign law enforcement with the evolving safety needs of citizens while contributing to the fight against gender-based violence and systemic policing failures.

Assessing and Strengthening Community-Based Policing

At the core of the strategy is an assessment of the Community Policing Forums (CPFs) and Community Safety Forums (CSFs), which have been pillars of local crime prevention for decades. These forums, comprised of community members and local stakeholders, serve as bridges between the SAPS and the public.

“The police will be undertaking assessments to determine the effectiveness of established CSFs and CPFs,” Mathale said, emphasizing the importance of ensuring these platforms remain effective tools for community engagement and oversight.

Additionally, training workshops will be conducted in high-crime areas to empower CPF members with crime prevention knowledge and practical skills to better support local policing efforts.

Integrated Crime Strategy and National Policing Reform

A significant milestone highlighted was the development and Cabinet approval of the Integrated Crime and Violence Prevention Strategy (ICVPS) by the Civilian Secretariat for Police Service (CSPS). This whole-of-government approach targets violence and crime holistically by integrating efforts across national, provincial, and municipal structures.

Complementing this is the newly approved National Policing Policy (NPP), a transformative framework designed to overhaul outdated infrastructure and improve service delivery across SAPS stations. The policy aims to:

Professionalize policing standards;

Ensure equitable distribution and functionality of police infrastructure;

Strengthen ethical leadership and governance;

Improve community trust and legitimacy of the SAPS.

“This is a significant policy shift in the South African policing landscape,” declared Mathale.

DNA, Forensics and Court Efficiency

The CSPS is also spearheading scientific and legal reform, including finalizing the Policy on Familial DNA Searches (FDS). Enabled under Section 15M of the Criminal Law (Forensic Procedures) Amendment Act 37 of 2013, FDS enables law enforcement to identify suspects through relatives’ DNA in existing forensic databases.

In parallel, the Forensic Science Laboratories (FSLs) will undergo enhanced monitoring to ensure timely processing of crime scene evidence. This move is intended to expedite judicial proceedings and reinforce justice for victims.

Legislative Agenda: New Bills on Policing and Firearms

In the upcoming 2025/26 financial year, the CSPS plans to introduce two key pieces of legislation:

South African Police Amendment Bill – aimed at institutional reform and operational clarity within SAPS. Firearms Control Amendment Bill – designed to improve firearm regulation and enforcement.

These laws are expected to address long-standing concerns around ineffective crime prevention tools and the proliferation of firearms in criminal activities.

Partnerships with Provinces and Municipalities

Recognizing that crime prevention cannot be centralized, the Ministry of Police has formalized cooperation agreements with provinces and municipalities to share safety responsibilities. As of now, four provinces — Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and Western Cape — have signed these agreements alongside their respective metropolitan municipalities.

“Various initiatives, programmes and strategies through these agreements will be implemented in the medium term,” Mathale noted.

These collaborations are designed to leverage local knowledge, align safety objectives, and reduce crime hotspots through unified strategies.

Tackling Gender-Based Violence: A National Priority

The fight against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) remains a top priority for the CSPS. In support of the National Strategic Plan (NSP) on GBVF, the department will continue implementing a set of focused interventions:

Monitoring SAPS compliance with the Domestic Violence Act ;

Oversight visits to the top 30 GBV hotspot police stations ;

Court watching briefs to identify systemic failings in GBV-related case handling;

Awareness campaigns across communities, faith-based groups, and institutions of higher learning.

These actions are aimed at not only improving police responsiveness but also reducing the attrition of GBVF cases due to systemic failures.

Budget and Institutional Reform

For the 2025/26 fiscal year, the CSPS has been allocated R172.245 million, reflecting an increase of R16.281 million from the previous year's adjusted budget. The increase includes an additional R9.187 million for employee compensation, facilitating the filling of two Deputy Director-General posts and support staff.

The department is also reviewing its micro-organisational structure to enhance operational efficiency and better align its human resources with its strategic objectives.

A Safer, More Accountable Police Force

The Ministry of Police’s 2025/26 roadmap represents a major stride toward rebuilding trust between communities and the SAPS. Through new policies, legislative updates, intergovernmental cooperation, and a focus on gender-based violence, the Department aims to create a more responsive, ethical, and professional policing environment.

Deputy Minister Mathale's message was clear: South Africa’s communities must be active participants in building a safer and more just society — and government is ready to lead the charge with vision, resources, and accountability.