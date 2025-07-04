Maggie Sotyu Engages N Cape Communities on G20 Agenda for Inclusive Growth

Tourism Deputy Minister Maggie Sotyu launched the inaugural Tourism G20 Community Outreach event in the Northern Cape, opening a new chapter in South Africa’s tourism diplomacy. The engagement marked the beginning of a series of outreach programs aimed at bridging global tourism priorities with grassroots communities, empowering local economies while aligning with the broader G20 framework for sustainable tourism development.

The event was held in collaboration with the Northern Cape Department of Economic Development and Tourism, and offered a dynamic platform for dialogue, empowerment, and socio-economic mobilization across the province.

The G20 Framework: Bridging Global Goals with Local Realities

Deputy Minister Sotyu highlighted the strategic role of the G20 Tourism Working Group (TWG) in crafting recommendations to tackle key global issues such as poverty, unemployment, and inequality. The TWG's mandate supports the G20 Presidency’s efforts to integrate tourism development with economic inclusivity and sustainability.

Sotyu emphasized, “Bringing the G20 agenda closer to our communities is critical to enable us to chart a path for inclusive global sustainable development. It is imperative that we engage the communities we serve to align our proposed recommendations with their present and future needs.”

Northern Cape: A Tapestry of Culture, Nature, and Opportunity

As South Africa’s largest and least densely populated province, the Northern Cape offers immense potential for tourism growth. Known for its vast red dunes, black-maned lions, and ancient rock art, the province is a magnet for eco-tourism, adventure travel, and cultural heritage exploration.

The Deputy Minister praised the province’s unique assets: “The Northern Cape's natural wonders, historical significance, and deeply rooted Khoi-San heritage position it as a tourism gem with the capacity to contribute meaningfully to national and global tourism agendas.”

Empowerment at the Heart of the Outreach

The community engagement showcased a variety of initiatives aimed at supporting Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs), including:

Empowerment and skills training programmes offered by the Department of Tourism.

Incentive opportunities for emerging tourism enterprises.

Market platforms for local SMMEs to exhibit and sell crafts and goods.

This hands-on approach ensured that local communities were not only informed but also economically included in tourism development discussions.

Introducing the Four G20 Tourism Priorities

A key focus of the outreach was educating local stakeholders on the four G20 Tourism Priorities guiding the upcoming 2025 G20 Action Plan on Tourism Development:

People-Centered Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Innovation Leveraging digital technology and innovation to uplift SMMEs and tourism start-ups. Tourism Financing and Investment for Sustainable Development Enhancing access to capital for inclusive and equitable tourism growth. Air Connectivity for Seamless Travel Addressing barriers to domestic and international travel integration. Enhanced Resilience for Inclusive, Sustainable Tourism Development Building adaptive capacity in local tourism sectors to withstand socio-economic shocks.

These pillars stimulated robust discussion around the intersection of global strategy and local applicability, and drew widespread support from community leaders and residents.

Fostering Collaboration for a Sustainable Future

Deputy Minister Sotyu underscored the need for ongoing dialogue between communities and all levels of government to ensure a bottom-up approach to policy development.

“Frequent and continuous engagement with our communities will enable us to work towards people-centred, progressive, and solution-driven policies,” she said. “The G20 provides a significant opportunity for our provinces, cities and communities to work together to promote our culture, heritage, tourism, and industrial advancement.”

Sotyu also urged community members to take full advantage of government-led empowerment initiatives, reaffirming the commitment to an inclusive, multilateral approach to nation-building.

A Blueprint for Action

The Tourism G20 Community Outreach initiative reflects South Africa’s commitment to aligning global aspirations with local empowerment, and to building a more inclusive tourism landscape that uplifts marginalized communities.

As the outreach events continue to roll out across other provinces, the insights and partnerships emerging from the Northern Cape serve as a blueprint for how local engagement can shape national policy and contribute to global sustainable development goals.