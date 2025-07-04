MSC Nicola Mastro Docks at Ngqura Port in Landmark Moment for SA Maritime

South Africa’s maritime industry reached a significant milestone with the historic arrival and successful berthing of the MSC Nicola Mastro, one of the largest container vessels in the world, at the Port of Ngqura in the Eastern Cape. Managed by Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA), the docking marks a defining moment for the country's port infrastructure and operational capabilities, elevating South Africa's status within the global shipping and transhipment landscape.

The vessel, with a capacity of 24,116 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units), underscores the strategic value of the Port of Ngqura as a deepwater facility capable of accommodating the new generation of mega-ships dominating global trade routes.

Ship Specifications and Port Capabilities: Engineering Excellence

The MSC Nicola Mastro is a maritime giant — measuring 399 metres in length and 61 metres in beam (width) — and its arrival sets a new precedent for the kinds of vessels South African ports can now handle. With a draft suited for deepwater berths, the vessel is significantly larger than previous ships docked at Ngqura, most of which were restricted to 366 metres in length.

This achievement speaks volumes about TNPA’s fit-for-purpose marine infrastructure, which includes berths with 16 to 18-meter depths, allowing safe accommodation of ultra-large container ships. The vessel's successful docking was the result of a four-tug operation, with each tugboat providing a bollard pull of 60 to 70 tonnes — far beyond the typical two-tug standard used in port manoeuvring.

“Our ability to dock one of the world’s largest container ships has the potential to transform shipping patterns. It positions the Port of Ngqura as the key container transhipment hub within the global and Saharan Africa markets,” said Phyllis Difeto, Acting Chief Executive of TNPA.

Behind the Operation: Skilled Crew and Modern Assets

The precision berthing of the MSC Nicola Mastro was orchestrated by a 24-member marine operations crew, led by seasoned Marine Pilot Olwethu Mtsewu-Sisilana. Her leadership was instrumental in managing the vessel’s entry into the port. Mtsewu-Sisilana holds an open licence, the highest class of marine pilot certification in South Africa, allowing her to handle ships of any size.

Born in Qanda village, eXesi, in the Eastern Cape, she began her career in 2008 through a Transnet bursary and has since risen through the ranks, embodying the transformative role of public investment in South African talent. Her pivotal role in docking the MSC Nicola Mastro is not only a personal achievement but also an inspirational milestone for young maritime professionals across the country.

Ngqura’s Rising Status as a Transhipment Hub

Strategically located between Port Elizabeth and East London, the Port of Ngqura is a vital link in the Southern Hemisphere’s shipping corridors. Its infrastructure and proximity to global trade lanes make it an ideal gateway for cargo bound for Saharan Africa and beyond.

With the successful docking of Nicola Mastro, TNPA has signalled its readiness to scale up its global port competitiveness and attract more call-ins by mega-vessels. This comes at a time when transhipment capacity and deepwater access are critical differentiators in global maritime logistics.

Strategic Role of TNPA in South Africa’s Maritime Economy

As the landlord of South Africa’s eight commercial seaports, Transnet National Ports Authority plays a central role in ensuring the safe, efficient, and sustainable functioning of national port operations. These ports include Richards Bay, Durban, Saldanha, Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, East London, Mossel Bay, and Ngqura.

TNPA's mandate includes the provision of marine services, port infrastructure, and enabling a vibrant port economy that aligns with South Africa’s growth and development objectives.

The berthing of MSC Nicola Mastro, on its maiden voyage, is more than just a docking success — it is a statement of readiness. TNPA has confirmed that it is gearing up to accommodate more vessels of this magnitude in future, demonstrating resilience and ambition in adapting to global maritime trends.

Departure and Forward Outlook

The MSC Nicola Mastro is scheduled to depart the Port of Ngqura on 5 July 2025 after the completion of cargo operations at the container terminal. As TNPA prepares to build on this momentum, its leadership is committed to leveraging technological upgrades, skilled human capital, and strategic location to position South Africa as a maritime hub of choice in the global supply chain.

A Turning Point for South African Maritime Trade

The successful berthing of one of the world’s largest container ships is a powerful symbol of South Africa’s maritime potential. It showcases the capability of local infrastructure, the skill of South African marine professionals, and the long-term vision of TNPA.

This achievement is not only a win for port operations but also a promising indicator for trade, investment, and economic transformation in the Eastern Cape and beyond.