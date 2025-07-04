K'taka HC grants interim relief to BJP's Ravikumar in criminal case over remarks against Chief Secy

The Karnataka High Court on Friday extended interim protection to BJP MLC and opposition whip in Legislative Council N Ravikumar in connection with a criminal case registered against him for allegedly making ''derogatory remarks'' about the state's Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh.

Justice SR Krishna Kumar issued an order restraining the police from initiating any coercive steps against Ravikumar until his petition seeking to quash the FIR is heard on July 8.

The court also directed the BJP leader to cooperate with the ongoing police investigation in the interim.

Ravikumar landed in controversy after making certain remarks against the Chief Secretary during a protest near the Vidhana Soudha.

The police have registered an FIR against Ravikumar under Sections 351(3) (criminal intimidation), 75(3) (sexual harassment), and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the BNS based on a complaint by a social worker named Nagarathna.

The statement was widely condemned, including by the Karnataka IAS Officers' Association, which petitioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, calling the MLC's statement ''vulgar, defamatory, and a direct affront to the dignity of her office and the larger civil service.'' The BJP leader on Thursday had asserted that he has not made any derogatory remarks against the Chief Secretary.

''I am appalled that a remark against the Chief Secretary, purportedly attributed to me, is circulating in some sections of the print and social media. Let me firmly state that I have not made any derogatory remarks against the Chief Secretary,'' he said.

Appearing for Ravikumar, Senior Advocate Aruna Shyam argued in court that the case was being used as a ''political weapon to discredit'' his client.

''They are making a hue and cry, turning this into a political issue,'' said Shyam, asserting that the remarks were being ''misrepresented by the ruling party to malign the BJP legislator.'' In his petition, filed through advocate Suyog Herele, Ravikumar contended that the complaint was a ''politically engineered'' move. He pointed out that the FIR (Crime No.66/2025) was registered days after the incident and alleged that the complainant, who he said had no direct connection to the incident, had filed the complaint to ''appease political higher-ups.'' Opposing the plea, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) B A Belliyappa argued that staying the investigation would ''demoralise the police force and send the wrong message''.

''The entire lady IAS officers are up in arms,'' he claimed, adding that Ravikumar has ''a history of making provocative statements.'' Belliyappa cited a previous incident in Kalaburagi where Ravikumar allegedly referred to a bureaucrat ''as being from Pakistan.'' He further claimed that the BJP leader frequently made such remarks while standing under the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, adding, ''Gandhi dreamed that women could walk freely at night, and he says this there?'' Belliyappa also pointed out that Ravikumar had simultaneously filed for anticipatory bail, suggesting he was aware of the seriousness of the case.

Despite the State's strong objection, the High Court decided to grant interim relief and will hear the petition to quash the case on July 8. Until then, no coercive action can be taken against N Ravikumar, though he must continue cooperating with the investigation.

