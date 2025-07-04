Left Menu

Two cops, one case, two contradictory reports: Uttarakhand HC summons DGP

The Uttarakhand High Court has expressed displeasure over two investigating officers submitting mutually contradictory reports in a murder case with one filing a final report acquitting the accused and the other a charge sheet implicating him.

PTI | Nainital | Updated: 04-07-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 22:04 IST
Two cops, one case, two contradictory reports: Uttarakhand HC summons DGP
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court has expressed displeasure over two investigating officers submitting mutually contradictory reports in a murder case with one filing a final report acquitting the accused and the other a charge sheet implicating him. A single bench of Justice Rakesh Thapliyal heard the bail application of the accused on Thursday and summoned the Director General of Police (DGP) along with the SSP concerned to appear before it. The case is related to a clash between two parties over a land dispute under Manglaur police station area in Haridwar district in which one person was killed and seven others were injured. The petitioner had filed a bail application seeking release. During the hearing, both investigating officers appeared before the court via video conferencing. After watching a video clip presented by the state, the court observed that a charge sheet was to be filed in both FIRs. However, in one FIR, a charge sheet was filed, while in the other, the investigating officer submitted a final report - despite both FIRs being related to the same criminal incident.

The court noted that appointing different investigating officers for the same case led to contradictory findings. If only one investigating officer had handled the case, an accurate report could have been expected. The conflicting reports clearly indicate improper investigation, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025