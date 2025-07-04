INC-WMC Conference Champions Sustainable Mine Closure in Hyderabad

The Indian National Committee of the World Mining Congress (INC-WMC) concluded its high-profile International Conference on ‘Sustainable and Responsible Mining through Best Mine Closure Practices’ today in Hyderabad, marking a landmark moment for India’s mining sector.

The event convened an esteemed gathering of policy architects, industry captains, international experts, academicians, environmental leaders, and key stakeholders, with the core goal of promoting innovative, safe, and environmentally conscious mine closure practices. The conference served as a robust platform for knowledge exchange, strategic policy dialogue, and cross-sectoral collaboration aimed at transforming India's mining landscape.

Leadership Presence and Vision for the Future

The conference was inaugurated by Shri G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Coal & Mines and Patron of INC-WMC. He delivered a compelling address that emphasized India’s ambitious journey toward a sustainable and resilient mining ecosystem. His vision aligned with India’s broader environmental commitments, focusing on reducing ecological footprints while ensuring socio-economic development in mining-affected communities.

In his speech, Shri Reddy reiterated the Government’s commitment to responsible mining through robust regulation, innovation in mine closure technology, and community-inclusive practices.

High-Level Participation and Expert Insights

A strong leadership presence underscored the importance of the event:

Shri V. L. Kantha Rao, Secretary, Ministry of Mines & Co-Chairperson, INC-WMC, emphasized the critical role of policy reform and inter-ministerial collaboration.

Shri P. M. Prasad, Chairman, Coal India Ltd. & Member Secretary, INC-WMC, spoke on aligning corporate strategies with ESG principles.

Ms. Rupinder Brar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal & Chairperson, Executive Committee INC-WMC, delivered a thematic address that set the tone for the conference, offering insight into integrated planning, community engagement, and reclamation technologies.

Key Highlights and Launches

Several landmark initiatives were unveiled during the conference, each aimed at reinforcing sustainability and technological advancement:

Mission Green Booklet – promoting reforestation and biodiversity conservation around mining areas.

Vision Documents on Copper and Aluminium – strategic blueprints for strengthening India’s non-ferrous metal sectors.

RECLAIM Framework – a pioneering model for environmentally and socially responsible mine closure.

Exploration Module of the Single Window Clearance System (SWCS) – improving ease of doing business and transparency in mine approvals.

24th Neyveli Book Fair Announcement – integrating literacy and cultural outreach with the mining community.

Diverse Industry Participation

The conference witnessed participation from over 30 prominent public and private sector enterprises, reinforcing the industry's shared commitment to sustainable practices. These included:

Coal India, NLC India, SCCL, MCL, SECL, NCL, Hindalco, NMDC, Tata Steel, NTPC Mining, Reliance Industries, Adani Enterprises, GMDC, APMDC, Jindal Power, JSW Group, BCCL, CMPDI, NALCO, CCL, WCL, ECL, DVC, Hindustan Copper, among others.

Their collective engagement highlighted a strong alignment between industry interests and national sustainability goals, with particular focus on mine lifecycle planning, post-closure land use, and rehabilitation of mining sites.

Knowledge Sharing and Global Best Practices

The sessions featured an array of national and international speakers who presented case studies, technological breakthroughs, and policy recommendations. Panel discussions focused on:

Climate-resilient mine closure strategies

Automation in mine reclamation

Socio-economic reintegration of displaced communities

Monitoring and verification frameworks for post-closure compliance

The ideas exchanged and the policy directions discussed are expected to influence India’s National Mineral Policy, capacity-building programs, and future legislative frameworks for the mining sector.

Acknowledgments and Closing Remarks

INC-WMC extended heartfelt thanks to the organising team, expert speakers, academic partners, media, delegates, and institutional stakeholders, whose collective efforts ensured a dynamic and impactful event.

The successful conclusion of the conference reaffirmed INC-WMC’s mission to promote sustainable mining, foster inclusive growth, and catalyse responsible industrial transformation through global cooperation and innovative action.