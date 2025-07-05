Child Protection in India: A Call for Holistic Change

The disjointed state of the child protection framework in the country calls for a significant transformation focused on holistic care for children, as noted by Supreme Court Judge Justice Surya Kant. Speaking at the State-Level Meet 2025 on POCSO, Justice Kant stressed the need for a system that does not further traumatize children during their pursuit of justice.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, addressing the same session, emphasized the importance of placing child survivors at the core of India's legal framework against crimes targeting children. Reddy mentioned the Telangana Bharosa Project's 29 centers that provide comprehensive support to children.

Justice Kant highlighted the necessity of a proactive, compassionate model that sees children as individuals needing urgent, sustained care rather than just witnesses. He argued for collective national responsibility to ensure child healing and protection, urging a shift from reactive justice to rehabilitation-focused actions.