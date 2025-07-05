Left Menu

Child Protection in India: A Call for Holistic Change

The country's child protection framework is disjointed and needs a fundamental shift to prioritize children's holistic care and healing. Supreme Court Justice Surya Kant emphasizes that justice should focus on the child's well-being, moving from reactive to proactive models while ensuring accountability and societal responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-07-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 14:13 IST
Child Protection in India: A Call for Holistic Change
The disjointed state of the child protection framework in the country calls for a significant transformation focused on holistic care for children, as noted by Supreme Court Judge Justice Surya Kant. Speaking at the State-Level Meet 2025 on POCSO, Justice Kant stressed the need for a system that does not further traumatize children during their pursuit of justice.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, addressing the same session, emphasized the importance of placing child survivors at the core of India's legal framework against crimes targeting children. Reddy mentioned the Telangana Bharosa Project's 29 centers that provide comprehensive support to children.

Justice Kant highlighted the necessity of a proactive, compassionate model that sees children as individuals needing urgent, sustained care rather than just witnesses. He argued for collective national responsibility to ensure child healing and protection, urging a shift from reactive justice to rehabilitation-focused actions.

