Child Protection in India: A Call for Holistic Change
The country's child protection framework is disjointed and needs a fundamental shift to prioritize children's holistic care and healing. Supreme Court Justice Surya Kant emphasizes that justice should focus on the child's well-being, moving from reactive to proactive models while ensuring accountability and societal responsibility.
- Country:
- India
The disjointed state of the child protection framework in the country calls for a significant transformation focused on holistic care for children, as noted by Supreme Court Judge Justice Surya Kant. Speaking at the State-Level Meet 2025 on POCSO, Justice Kant stressed the need for a system that does not further traumatize children during their pursuit of justice.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, addressing the same session, emphasized the importance of placing child survivors at the core of India's legal framework against crimes targeting children. Reddy mentioned the Telangana Bharosa Project's 29 centers that provide comprehensive support to children.
Justice Kant highlighted the necessity of a proactive, compassionate model that sees children as individuals needing urgent, sustained care rather than just witnesses. He argued for collective national responsibility to ensure child healing and protection, urging a shift from reactive justice to rehabilitation-focused actions.
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Grants Interim Bail to POCSO Convict
Charges Framed Against IPS Officer in Assam POCSO Case
Justice Served: POCSO Court Sentences Duo for Exploiting Minor
Mumbai Police arrests teacher under POCSO Act for allegedly forcing male student into sexual relationship
Saying 'I Love You' not proof of sexual intent: Bombay High Court acquits man in POCSO case