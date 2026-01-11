Court Grants Bail in Sensitive POCSO Case, Highlights Lack of Coercion

A Delhi court has granted bail to a 23-year-old man accused of raping a 17-year-old girl, noting the absence of claims regarding forcible penetrative sexual assault. Additional Sessions Judge Mona Tardi Kerketta found that both the victim and her family did not contest the bail plea.

The accused had been incarcerated since November after a case was filed under rape charges and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. However, the investigation revealed the girl had willingly eloped to Agra with the accused, resulted in their marriage and the birth of an eight-month-old daughter.

The court assessed that no aggravating circumstances, as outlined by the Supreme Court, were present in this case. The court further highlighted the lack of forcible sexual assault allegations or physical violence. Consequently, the accused was granted bail with conditions, including furnishing personal surety bonds and ensuring no interference with the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)