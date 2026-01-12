Court Grants Bail in POCSO Case Amid Claims of Consensual Elopement

A Delhi court has granted bail to Ramu, an accused in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The court cited that custody would not serve any 'fruitful purpose' following the victim's claims of consensual elopement and marriage.

The alleged victim, now 18, stated she willingly eloped with Ramu when she was 17 and has been living as his wife. Supporting affidavits from the victim and her sister indicated no objection to Ramu's bail, emphasizing they felt no threat from him.

The court noted inconsistencies in police investigations and ruled the accused be released on bail under specific conditions, including cooperation with the ongoing investigation. This decision, made by Additional Sessions Judge Mona Tardi Kerketta, reflects complexities often present in POCSO cases involving alleged consensual relationships.

