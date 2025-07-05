Left Menu

Cross-Border Tensions: Myanmar's Strife Sends Refugees Into Mizoram

A skirmish between the Chin National Defence Force and Chinland Defence Force-Hualngoram in Myanmar's Chin state has led to displaced individuals seeking refuge in India's Champhai district. The conflict, occurring near the Tiau river border, has elevated tensions, though no casualties have been reported yet in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 05-07-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 17:42 IST
A new wave of Myanmarese refugees has poured into Champhai district in Mizoram after a violent clash between two factions occurred in Myanmar. Officials confirmed the fighting took place between the pro-democracy groups Chin National Defence Force (CNDF) and Chinland Defence Force (CDF)-Hualngoram at Khawmawi village, pushing residents towards Zokhawthar in India.

The battle unfolded across the Tiau river, which geographically separates Khawmawi in Myanmar from Zokhawthar in India. While the influx continues, authorities have yet to determine the exact number of people fleeing the conflict. Local reports indicate that the CNDF and CDF are striving for dominance in Chin state, where their activities are primarily situated.

In Zokhawthar, a representative from the Young Mizo Association has voiced concerns over errant gunfire reaching the village, although no injuries have been recorded. Tragically, one individual drowned while attempting to cross the Tiau river, as volunteer efforts to find the missing person continue.

