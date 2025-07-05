Navi Mumbai Court Orders Deportation of Bangladeshi Nationals

In a significant judicial decision, a Navi Mumbai court has sentenced seven Bangladeshi nationals to six months in jail for illegally residing in India. The court mandated their deportation following the completion of their prison terms after July 28.

Additional sessions judge PA Sane convicted the Bangladeshi individuals, identified as Anees Sheikh, Pannu Abdul Sheikh, Ajijur Sheikh, Manzoor Sheikh, Farooque Hussain, Bilpap Sheikh, and Imon Ali, under the Passport Act and Foreigners Act. Each was fined Rs 1,000.

This case follows a raid in Nerul, Navi Mumbai, where the individuals were apprehended. Senior inspector Brahmanand Naikwadi reported that 38 Bangladeshis have already been deported for illegal residence within Nerul police station limits.

(With inputs from agencies.)