Left Menu

Illegal Sheds Demolished in Anti-Encroachment Drive in Jammu

Officials demolished illegal structures used for cattle smuggling during an anti-encroachment drive in Khanpura, Jammu. Police arrested three smugglers and rescued 34 animals. These structures were built on land belonging to the Jammu Development Authority. The demolition retrieved the encroached land for rightful use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-07-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 20:16 IST
Illegal Sheds Demolished in Anti-Encroachment Drive in Jammu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive anti-encroachment operation conducted on Saturday, officials demolished several illegal structures supposedly used for cattle smuggling in Jammu's Khanpura area.

The joint effort by the Jammu Development Authority and police led to the arrest of three individuals involved in the smuggling, and the rescue of 34 illegally transported animals.

The dismantled structures, built on government land, served as transit hubs for smuggling operations. Authorities swiftly retrieved the encroached land, ensuring compliance with legal procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025