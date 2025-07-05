Illegal Sheds Demolished in Anti-Encroachment Drive in Jammu
Officials demolished illegal structures used for cattle smuggling during an anti-encroachment drive in Khanpura, Jammu. Police arrested three smugglers and rescued 34 animals. These structures were built on land belonging to the Jammu Development Authority. The demolition retrieved the encroached land for rightful use.
In a decisive anti-encroachment operation conducted on Saturday, officials demolished several illegal structures supposedly used for cattle smuggling in Jammu's Khanpura area.
The joint effort by the Jammu Development Authority and police led to the arrest of three individuals involved in the smuggling, and the rescue of 34 illegally transported animals.
The dismantled structures, built on government land, served as transit hubs for smuggling operations. Authorities swiftly retrieved the encroached land, ensuring compliance with legal procedures.
