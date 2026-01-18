Cattle Smuggling Drama Unfolds in Rajasthan
In Rajasthan's Nagaur district, four accused of cattle smuggling were detained after being assaulted by villagers. The suspects, caught gathering stray cows, allegedly confessed to selling cattle. Villagers reacted violently, leading to police intervention. The accused remain in custody for further investigation.
Four individuals, accused of cattle smuggling, were detained in Rajasthan's Nagaur district after being attacked by local villagers, according to police reports on Sunday.
The altercation took place in Ladpura village on Saturday night when villagers allegedly spotted the suspects herding stray cows and beat them before shaving their heads.
The police identified the accused as Dinesh Satiya, Omprakash Satiya, Kalu Satiya, and Prakash Dhanka. Upon receiving reports of the incident, law enforcement intervened, rescuing the individuals and beginning an investigation.
