Massive Crackdown on Cattle Smuggling Networks in Odisha
Odisha Police executed coordinated raids across multiple districts to bust illegal cattle smuggling operations. Seizures included cash, gold, vehicles, and other assets worth approximately Rs 50 crore. Ten individuals were apprehended, and ongoing efforts may lead to further arrests and asset confiscations. The crackdown follows earlier attacks on police by smugglers.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move against illegal cattle smuggling, Odisha Police launched extensive raids across 46 locations on Saturday. The coordinated operation spanned Bhadrak, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, and Khurda districts.
Led by a high-level task force, the raids involved 2 additional superintendents, 5 DSPs, 25 inspectors, and 36 sub-inspectors along with 18 platoons of force. Authorities seized Rs 1.52 crore cash, gold, silver, vehicles, and wristwatches, highlighting the scale of this illegal trade.
Keonjhar SP Nitin Kusalkar declared the arrest of ten individuals linked to organized cattle smuggling. Their captured assets, including properties and bank deposits worth Rs 50 crore, face confiscation under Section 107 of BNSS. Several locals protested during the raids, underscoring the operation's complexities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Customs Bust Major Smuggling Ring at Mumbai Airport, Seize Hydroponic Weed and Precious Goods
Punjab Police Crackdown: Major Arrests in Anti-Terror Operations
Gold Smuggling Bust: Myanmar Nationals Caught at Delhi Airport
Tensions Rise in Odisha Following Cattle Smuggling Lynching Incident
Kerala Lottery Fund Scandal: Ill-gotten Gains and Arrests