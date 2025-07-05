Left Menu

Public Outrage or Judicial Distrust? Unraveling Bangladesh's Political Turmoil

Attorney General Mohammad Asaduzzaman claims last year's mob violence in Bangladesh reflected anger against Sheikh Hasina's ousted Awami League regime, not distrust in the judiciary. With 179 reported deaths and ongoing trials for crimes against humanity, tensions continue to rise amidst political rivalries and allegations against the Awami League.

The recent wave of mob violence in Bangladesh, as asserted by Attorney General Mohammad Asaduzzaman, should not be seen as a reflection of public distrust in the judiciary, but rather a response to years of frustration with Sheikh Hasina's ousted Awami League regime.

Asaduzzaman, addressing a gathering marking the first anniversary of the regime's downfall, attributed the violent demonstrations to a longstanding public anger that had brewed over 17 years. The violence culminated in the wake of a student-led agitation that ended the Awami League's power.

Meanwhile, the International Crimes Tribunal sentenced Hasina for contempt of court, escalating tensions within Bangladesh's political landscape where the Awami League finds itself increasingly isolated amid allegations of crimes against humanity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

