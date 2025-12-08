Amirul Islam's Hat-trick Leads Bangladesh to Victory in FIH Junior Men's World Cup

In an exhilarating finish, rising star Amirul Islam propelled Bangladesh to a narrow 5-4 victory over Austria at the FIH Junior Men's World Cup, securing a 17th place finish.

Islam, marking his 18th goal of the tournament, demonstrated his dominance with a hat-trick scored at the 15th, 50th, and 57th minutes.

Bangladesh's Hozifa Hossain and Rakibul Hasan also found the net, overshadowing impressive strikes from Austria's Andor Losonci, Julian Kaiser and Mateusz Nyckowiak.

