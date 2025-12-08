Amirul Islam's Hat-trick Leads Bangladesh to Victory in FIH Junior Men's World Cup
Amirul Islam scored a hat-trick as Bangladesh won 5-4 against Austria, finishing 17th in the FIH Junior Men's World Cup. Islam, the highest scorer of the tournament, continued his impressive form. The match saw contributions from Hozifa Hossain and Rakibul Hasan for Bangladesh and a spirited effort from Austria.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:47 IST
- Country:
- India
In an exhilarating finish, rising star Amirul Islam propelled Bangladesh to a narrow 5-4 victory over Austria at the FIH Junior Men's World Cup, securing a 17th place finish.
Islam, marking his 18th goal of the tournament, demonstrated his dominance with a hat-trick scored at the 15th, 50th, and 57th minutes.
Bangladesh's Hozifa Hossain and Rakibul Hasan also found the net, overshadowing impressive strikes from Austria's Andor Losonci, Julian Kaiser and Mateusz Nyckowiak.
(With inputs from agencies.)