Tragedy Strikes at Vishal Mega Mart: Karol Bagh Inferno Claims Two Lives

A devastating fire at Vishal Mega Mart in Karol Bagh, Delhi, resulted in the deaths of Kumar Dhirender Pratap and Pawan Gautam. The blaze, suspected to be triggered by a short circuit, rapidly spread due to flammable materials. Although 50 people were evacuated, inadequate ventilation and congested surroundings hampered rescue efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 20:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident occurred at Vishal Mega Mart in Karol Bagh, central Delhi, where a fire claimed the lives of two men, Kumar Dhirender Pratap, 25, and Pawan Gautam, 30. The blaze broke out on Friday evening, affecting the second floor of the commercial building on Padam Singh Road.

Fire and police officials revealed the fire spread rapidly due to large quantities of flammable materials like fabric and packaging in the premises. The dense smoke created significant challenges for evacuation, with some 50 people inside at the time. A security guard raised alarm, leading to a rushed evacuation.

Investigations are underway to determine the exact cause, suspected to be a short circuit near an electric panel. Discussions are ongoing regarding the building's compliance with fire safety protocols. Families of victims are in mourning as cooling operations continue, with more insights expected from forensic reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

