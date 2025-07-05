Left Menu

Colombian Fugitive Arrested in Senator Attack Case

A fugitive linked to the attack on Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe was captured, marking the fifth arrest in the case. Elder Jose Arteaga, a criminal with a long record, was arrested for allegedly inducing a teenager to shoot Uribe. The senator has undergone multiple surgeries and remains in critical condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 20:36 IST
Colombian police have apprehended a suspect tied to last month's attack on Senator Miguel Uribe. This capture marks the fifth arrest in connection with the case.

Elder Jose Arteaga, known by the alias El Costeño, was taken into custody on suspicion of orchestrating the attack involving a 15-year-old gunman. Arteaga, who has an extensive criminal history, was arrested in Bogota after an Interpol red notice was issued for his arrest.

Police chief Carlos Fernando Triana reported that Arteaga faces charges including 'aggravated attempted homicide' and firearms violations. Uribe, a potential presidential candidate, was critically injured in the attack and has undergone several surgeries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

