NCP Calls for Election Halt in Bangladesh Amidst Justice and Reform Push

The National Citizen Party (NCP) urged a halt to Bangladesh's February election until "justice and reform" agendas by Muhammad Yunus' interim government are fulfilled. The NCP demands justice first, especially concerning International Crimes Tribunal trials linked to former PM Sheikh Hasina. They insist elections follow substantial reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 05-07-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 21:08 IST
The influential National Citizen Party (NCP), newly formed and student-led, has called for the postponement of Bangladesh's upcoming elections slated for February. The party insists that the country's justice and reform should be prioritized, notably the ongoing International Crimes Tribunal's proceedings against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her associates.

The call comes as a reaction to what NCP identifies as crimes against humanity by the previous Awami League regime, led by Hasina. The NCP's convenor, Nahid Islam, emphasized the necessity of justice for the purported mass killings during last year's political unrest, citing imperative reforms before any electoral processes.

This demand aligns with views from the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, which also stressed the need for fundamental reforms for fair elections. Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) continues to advocate for elections, even as plans shift towards 2025 as part of a provisional dialogue with interim government leader Muhammad Yunus.

