Temple Trust Breach: Priest Arrested for Assault

In a shocking incident, a priest in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two minors inside a temple. The suspect reportedly lured the girls with the promise of 'prasad' before the assault.

The crime took place on Friday in Barwaha village, under the jurisdiction of the Garhi Malhara police station. According to the complaint, the girls were on their way to their aunt's home when the accused, Bhagwatsharan Dubey, invited them into the temple.

After the children complied, Dubey allegedly made inappropriate comments and assaulted them. A prompt case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act. Authorities have confirmed the victims' physical and mental well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)