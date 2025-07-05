Left Menu

Temple Trust Breach: Priest Arrested for Assault

A priest from Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two young girls inside a temple. The incident occurred in Barwaha village, and a case was filed under relevant laws. Authorities have provided counseling for the victims, who are reportedly stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatarpur | Updated: 05-07-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 22:11 IST
Temple Trust Breach: Priest Arrested for Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a priest in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two minors inside a temple. The suspect reportedly lured the girls with the promise of 'prasad' before the assault.

The crime took place on Friday in Barwaha village, under the jurisdiction of the Garhi Malhara police station. According to the complaint, the girls were on their way to their aunt's home when the accused, Bhagwatsharan Dubey, invited them into the temple.

After the children complied, Dubey allegedly made inappropriate comments and assaulted them. A prompt case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act. Authorities have confirmed the victims' physical and mental well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025