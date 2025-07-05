Judicial Appointments in Limbo: Lawyer Withdraws Consent

In a dramatic turn of events, advocate Shwetasree Majumdar has withdrawn her consent for appointment as a judge at the Delhi High Court. This decision follows the Union government's delayed action on the Supreme Court Collegium's recommendation for her elevation, which had been left pending for nearly a year.

Majumdar was initially recommended alongside two other legal professionals, Ajay Digpaul and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar, on August 21 last year by the apex court collegium. However, while Digpaul and Shankar were confirmed in early 2025, Majumdar's appointment remained unaddressed without explanation.

A respected alumna of the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, Majumdar is the Managing Partner of Fidus Law Chambers. She boasts appearances in over 500 legal matters and has contributed significantly to legal reforms, including drafting the Delhi High Court (Original Side) Rules, 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)