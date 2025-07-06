Left Menu

Supreme Court's Landmark Reservation Policy for Non-Judicial Staff

The Supreme Court has implemented a reservation policy for non-judicial staff, offering quotas for SC, ST, OBC, PwD, ex-servicemen, and freedom fighters' kin. This move, welcomed by CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby, aims to ensure inclusivity in staff promotions and appointments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 13:13 IST
The Supreme Court of India has announced an influential policy change by introducing reservations for its non-judicial staff. This historic step aims to promote diversity and inclusivity within its workforce.

The policy includes a specific quota system for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, other backward classes, persons with disabilities, ex-servicemen, and the kin of freedom fighters, as confirmed by a circular issued to all employees on June 24.

CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby has applauded this initiative as a welcome move, yet he stresses the need for similar measures in judicial appointments as well. The policy provides a 15% promotion quota for SC and 7.5% for ST employees, covering various supportive court roles.

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

