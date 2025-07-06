Supreme Court's Landmark Reservation Policy for Non-Judicial Staff

The Supreme Court of India has announced an influential policy change by introducing reservations for its non-judicial staff. This historic step aims to promote diversity and inclusivity within its workforce.

The policy includes a specific quota system for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, other backward classes, persons with disabilities, ex-servicemen, and the kin of freedom fighters, as confirmed by a circular issued to all employees on June 24.

CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby has applauded this initiative as a welcome move, yet he stresses the need for similar measures in judicial appointments as well. The policy provides a 15% promotion quota for SC and 7.5% for ST employees, covering various supportive court roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)