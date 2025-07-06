Supreme Court's Landmark Reservation Policy for Non-Judicial Staff
The Supreme Court has implemented a reservation policy for non-judicial staff, offering quotas for SC, ST, OBC, PwD, ex-servicemen, and freedom fighters' kin. This move, welcomed by CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby, aims to ensure inclusivity in staff promotions and appointments.
The Supreme Court of India has announced an influential policy change by introducing reservations for its non-judicial staff. This historic step aims to promote diversity and inclusivity within its workforce.
The policy includes a specific quota system for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, other backward classes, persons with disabilities, ex-servicemen, and the kin of freedom fighters, as confirmed by a circular issued to all employees on June 24.
CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby has applauded this initiative as a welcome move, yet he stresses the need for similar measures in judicial appointments as well. The policy provides a 15% promotion quota for SC and 7.5% for ST employees, covering various supportive court roles.
