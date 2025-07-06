Former President Yoon Suk Yeol Faces Detention Request Over Martial Law Insurrection

South Korean special prosecutors have officially filed a request to detain former President Yoon Suk Yeol on insurrection charges. The charges stem from Yoon's declaration of martial law last year.

According to a statement by the prosecutor's office, the detention request also encompasses allegations of abuse of power and obstruction of justice. Yoon's martial law decree was notably short-lived, lasting only about six hours before lawmakers forcefully nullified it.

Officials revealed that Yoon underwent extensive questioning on Saturday as part of the continuous probe. Requests for comment from Yoon's legal representatives went unanswered on Sunday.

