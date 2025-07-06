Left Menu

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol Faces Detention Request Over Martial Law Insurrection

South Korean special prosecutors have requested the detention of former President Yoon Suk Yeol. He faces charges relating to insurrection after declaring martial law last year. The request is tied to allegations of abuse of power and obstruction of justice. Yoon's decree was quickly overturned by lawmakers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 14:32 IST
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol Faces Detention Request Over Martial Law Insurrection
Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean special prosecutors have officially filed a request to detain former President Yoon Suk Yeol on insurrection charges. The charges stem from Yoon's declaration of martial law last year.

According to a statement by the prosecutor's office, the detention request also encompasses allegations of abuse of power and obstruction of justice. Yoon's martial law decree was notably short-lived, lasting only about six hours before lawmakers forcefully nullified it.

Officials revealed that Yoon underwent extensive questioning on Saturday as part of the continuous probe. Requests for comment from Yoon's legal representatives went unanswered on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025