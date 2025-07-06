Left Menu

Delhi High Court to Rule on Celebi's Security Clearance Controversy

The Delhi High Court is set to rule on Celebi's petition against the revocation of its security clearance by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Safety (BCAS). The clearance was revoked after Turkey backed Pakistan. The court's decision follows arguments on aviation security threats and due process violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 15:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court is expected to deliver its verdict on Monday regarding Celebi's legal challenge to the revocation of its security clearance by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Safety (BCAS). The development follows Turkey's support for Pakistan and criticism of India's anti-terrorist actions.

Justice Sachin Datta reserved judgment after hearing arguments from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the government, who cited security threats in defending the BCAS action. Senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, on behalf of Celebi, argued that the move violated natural justice principles and the Aircraft Security Rules.

Celebi, a key player in India's aviation sector for over 15 years, faces operational challenges at nine airports following BCAS's May 15 revocation order. The final decision could impact the company's service continuation and employment of over 10,000 workers.

