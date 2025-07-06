Rajasthan's Red Tape Revolution: Streamlining Development Approval

The Rajasthan government has taken significant steps towards bureaucratic efficiency by eliminating a redundant double-approval process for development project proposals. This reform, expected to accelerate project execution, was announced under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

Previously, departments faced a time-consuming re-approval step from the Finance Department even after receiving initial consent. The necessity to resubmit proposals for final administrative and financial approval extended project timelines by 15 to 30 days, leading to cost escalations and delayed public benefits.

With the reform, once projects receive initial approval from the Finance Department, departments can proceed directly to issuing work orders post-tendering. This change is anticipated to expedite on-ground project launches and adhere more closely to projected timelines, benefiting the public more efficiently.

