Rajasthan's Red Tape Revolution: Streamlining Development Approval

The Rajasthan government has eliminated the double-approval process for project proposals, speeding up development work. Departments no longer need to resubmit tenders to the Finance Department for final approval, reducing previous delays of 15 to 30 days. This reform ensures faster project initiation and completion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-07-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 16:42 IST
  Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government has taken significant steps towards bureaucratic efficiency by eliminating a redundant double-approval process for development project proposals. This reform, expected to accelerate project execution, was announced under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

Previously, departments faced a time-consuming re-approval step from the Finance Department even after receiving initial consent. The necessity to resubmit proposals for final administrative and financial approval extended project timelines by 15 to 30 days, leading to cost escalations and delayed public benefits.

With the reform, once projects receive initial approval from the Finance Department, departments can proceed directly to issuing work orders post-tendering. This change is anticipated to expedite on-ground project launches and adhere more closely to projected timelines, benefiting the public more efficiently.

