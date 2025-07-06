China Strikes Back: Import Restrictions on EU Medical Devices
China has responded to the European Union's recent import restrictions by implementing its own ban on purchasing EU medical devices over 45 million yuan. This action highlights escalating tensions between the two, following EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and China's duties on imported brandy.
China has imposed restrictions on purchasing medical devices from the European Union, aiming at those over 45 million yuan in value. This move is a deliberate response to the EU's recent ban affecting certain imports from China.
The Chinese finance ministry's announcement reflects the intensified trade tensions between Beijing and Brussels. Recently, the EU initiated tariffs on Chinese-manufactured electric vehicles.
In a pattern of tit-for-tat tariffs, China also targeted EU imports by levying duties on brandy from the bloc, showcasing the strain in trade relations.
