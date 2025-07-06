Outrage in Ludhiana: Brutal Assault on Young Dalit Man Sparks Demands for Justice
A young Dalit man, Harjot Singh, was assaulted and publicly humiliated in Ludhiana after being accused of helping a friend elope. A viral video sparked an uproar, leading to the arrest of one suspect. Police are investigating, and the victim's family demands justice for the brutal attack.
- Country:
- India
A young Dalit man faced a horrific attack in Ludhiana as he was paraded half-naked with his face forcibly shaved and blackened. The incident unfolded after his alleged involvement in assisting a friend to elope, leading to widespread outrage.
The shocking event took place in Seeda village and was captured in a viral video, compelling police action. One suspect has been detained while efforts to apprehend others are ongoing, as confirmed by Inspector Paramdeep Singh.
This appalling act has been categorized not only as a physical assault but also as a grave attack on human dignity. Legal actions under various sections, including the SC/ST Act, have been initiated, and the victim's family is demanding justice and maximum punishment for the perpetrators.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dalit
- assault
- Ludhiana
- outrage
- justice
- Harjot Singh
- viral video
- arrest
- police investigation
- SC/ST Act
ALSO READ
Mahmoud Khalil's Release: A Landmark Case in Immigration Justice
Faculty Member at PGIMER Under Fire After Viral Video Allegation
Justice Served: POCSO Court Sentences Duo for Exploiting Minor
Justice Served: Tribal Calm Restored in Manipur
Chhattisgarh's Forensic Revolution: Boosting Justice and Industry