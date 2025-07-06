Left Menu

Hostile Waters: Houthi Militants Attack Ship in the Red Sea

A Liberian-flagged vessel was attacked off Yemen's coast, believed to be conducted by the Houthi group. The ship, targeted by both gunfire and drones, suffered damage but no crew injuries. This marks a recent escalation amidst Middle Eastern tensions, especially around the Israel-Iran conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 21:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A vessel in the Red Sea, off the coast of Yemen, came under attack on Sunday. The incident, attributed to Houthi militants, involved maritime assaults using sea drones, according to reports by a British maritime agency and security firm Ambrey.

The ship named Magic Seas, flagged from Liberia and owned by Greece, was targeted by gunfire and grenades from small boats. This prompted a defensive response from onboard security. Following initial hits, Unmanned Surface Vehicles caused further damage to the vessel's cargo, culminating in an onboard fire, said sources.

As regional tensions escalate over conflicts in Gaza and Israel-Iran issues, this attack reflects the fraught maritime security environment. While no injuries were reported among the crew, the security dynamics in the area remain precarious, with previous incidents disrupting global shipping and sparking international condemnation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

