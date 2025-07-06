Hostile Waters: Houthi Militants Attack Ship in the Red Sea

A vessel in the Red Sea, off the coast of Yemen, came under attack on Sunday. The incident, attributed to Houthi militants, involved maritime assaults using sea drones, according to reports by a British maritime agency and security firm Ambrey.

The ship named Magic Seas, flagged from Liberia and owned by Greece, was targeted by gunfire and grenades from small boats. This prompted a defensive response from onboard security. Following initial hits, Unmanned Surface Vehicles caused further damage to the vessel's cargo, culminating in an onboard fire, said sources.

As regional tensions escalate over conflicts in Gaza and Israel-Iran issues, this attack reflects the fraught maritime security environment. While no injuries were reported among the crew, the security dynamics in the area remain precarious, with previous incidents disrupting global shipping and sparking international condemnation.

(With inputs from agencies.)