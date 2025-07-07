Israel Launches Strikes on Houthi Targets in Yemen, Escalating Regional Tensions

Early Monday, Israel carried out strikes on Houthi targets at three Yemeni ports and a power plant, signaling its first such military action in Yemen in nearly a month.

The Israeli military reported these actions were in response to persistent Houthi hostilities against Israel, targeting locations including Hodeidah, Ras Isa, Salif ports, and the Ras Qantib power station. Notably, an attack on the Galaxy Leader ship seized by Houthis in Ras Isa highlighted the heightened tensions.

Reports from Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV confirmed the strikes, following an evacuation warning from the Israeli military. The aggression arises amid escalating conflicts since the Gaza war's onset in October 2023, with Houthis launching attacks expressing solidarity with Palestinians, impacting global trade along the Red Sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)