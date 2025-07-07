Tragedy in Kuralsi: Boy Found Dead in Pond
The body of a 15-year-old boy was discovered in a pond in Kuralsi village. Locals spotted the body, leading to a retrieval and postmortem. The boy had been reported missing, and it’s believed he may have drowned. Police are investigating the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 07-07-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 10:20 IST
A tragic discovery was made in the village of Kuralsi as locals found the body of a 15-year-old boy in a pond, according to police reports on Monday.
Station House Officer Anand Dev Mishra confirmed that the body was retrieved on Sunday. A postmortem is being conducted to ascertain the cause of death.
Family members had reported the boy missing earlier that day. Evidence such as his slippers found near the pond suggests he may have gone for a swim and accidentally drowned. Authorities have opened an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
