Tragedy in Kuralsi: Boy Found Dead in Pond

A tragic discovery was made in the village of Kuralsi as locals found the body of a 15-year-old boy in a pond, according to police reports on Monday.

Station House Officer Anand Dev Mishra confirmed that the body was retrieved on Sunday. A postmortem is being conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

Family members had reported the boy missing earlier that day. Evidence such as his slippers found near the pond suggests he may have gone for a swim and accidentally drowned. Authorities have opened an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

