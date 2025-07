BRICS Summit Challenges Trump's Trade Policies

At the BRICS summit in Brazil, U.S. President Donald Trump declared a new 10% tariff on countries aligning with what he labels as 'Anti-American policies' championed by the BRICS alliance. This announcement follows the first gathering that includes new BRICS members like Indonesia.

In an apparent push against U.S. trade policies, BRICS leaders highlighted the bloc's growing influence, calling for reform in global governance and issuing joint statements on various international concerns, such as Iran's nuclear facilities and Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Despite criticisms, planning is underway to pilot a BRICS Multilateral Guarantees initiative to bolster investment within the group. Moreover, discussions at the summit addressed climate change and AI protections, with countries like China and the UAE showing interest in investing in global conservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)