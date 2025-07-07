Left Menu

Juvenile Recklessness: The Perils of Social Media Dares

Two young boys in Odisha's Bolangir district were booked for creating a dangerous social media video depicting one lying on railway tracks with a train approaching. The incident, spotted by the RPF, led to legal action against the boys under the Railways Act, with cautions issued to prevent such reckless acts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-07-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 11:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two young boys from Odisha's Bolangir district are facing legal action after they were caught making a perilous social media video. The video, shot between Purnapani and Jharmunda railway stations, showed one boy lying on railway tracks as a train approached, while the other filmed the scene.

Officials said the Railway Protection Force (RPF) became aware of the video through social media and immediately launched legal proceedings. The boys, aged 12 and 15, were accompanied by their parents to the RPF post for further action under specific sections of the Railways Act.

The RPF, with help from local police and villagers, identified the boys, who reside near Purnapani station. The East Coast Railway has urged parents and teachers to actively counsel children to prevent similar dangerous activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

