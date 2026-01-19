Tragedy on the Tracks: High-Speed Train Collision in Spain Claims 21 Lives

A high-speed train derailed in southern Spain on Sunday, leading to a devastating collision with another oncoming train. The tragic accident has claimed the lives of at least 21 people and injured around 100, with 25 seriously hurt. The incident occurred near Adamuz in Cordoba province, where an Iryo train, travelling from Malaga to Madrid, careened off the tracks, pushing an Alvia train, travelling at high speed from Madrid to Huelva, down an embankment.

Transport Minister Oscar Puente described the derailment as 'really strange,' noting that the track had been recently renewed. Emergency services have been deployed to the scene, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has cleared his schedule to address the tragedy. Both train operators, Adif and Renfe, have activated emergency protocols and halted all services between Madrid and Andalusia as rescue operations continue.

Survivors recount a night of chaos, with passengers using emergency hammers to escape shattered carriages. The cause of the derailment remains under investigation, as authorities and the public come together in the face of this immense tragedy. Regional officials have stated that access to the crash site is challenging, and the death toll may rise as efforts continue.