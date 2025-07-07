Security Tightens as South Calcutta Law College Reopens Post-Trauma

South Calcutta Law College reopened its doors on Monday amidst heightened security, having been closed for more than a week following the gang rape of one of its students. The institution has selectively allowed only first-semester BA LLB students, who had not completed their examination forms, to attend on the first day post-reopening.

Kolkata Police's senior officers closely supervised the security arrangements, ensuring private guards conducted thorough checks of student ID cards before permitting entry. As the gates reopened, around 100 students attended, some accompanied by concerned parents like Sasanka Dhara, who intends to be present with his son for every exam until the environment stabilizes.

The decision to reopen was made after Kolkata Police granted approval, with parts of the campus, including the students' union room and security guard's room, sealed off for ongoing investigations. Classes are set to follow the regular timetable starting July 8, after protests closed the institution on June 29 triggered by the June 25 incident involving an alumnus and two seniors affiliated with the TMC's student wing.