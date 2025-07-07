Supreme Court to Hear Challenges Against Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision

The Supreme Court has announced it will hear a series of petitions challenging the Election Commission's decision to conduct a special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. This hearing, scheduled for July 10, responds to concerns about potential voter disenfranchisement.

Petitioners, represented by a team of senior lawyers including Kapil Sibal, claim that the order could negatively impact marginalized communities, such as Muslim, Dalit, and migrant groups. They argue the revision is hasty, coming amidst Bihar's monsoon season, and lacks proper consultation with political stakeholders.

The petitions, backed by political leaders and civil society organizations, urge the court to consider the constitutional implications of the order, emphasizing that it could violate rights to equality, life, and fair electoral participation. The Supreme Court's decision is awaited with anticipation as it could set a precedent for electoral processes nationwide.

