Court Questions Jain Community's Demand for Extended Animal Slaughter Ban

The Bombay High Court has raised concerns over the Jain community's plea for a nine-day ban on animal slaughter during 'Paryushan Parv,' highlighting potential implications for similar requests from other communities. The petition challenges municipal orders that permit only a one-day ban during the festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-07-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 14:00 IST
The Bombay High Court on Monday deliberated the feasibility of prohibiting animal slaughter during the Jain community's nine-day 'Paryushan Parv' festival, raising concerns about setting a precedent that other communities might follow with similar requests for festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi and Navratri.

A bench led by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe reviewed a petition from the Jain community challenging previous decisions by municipal corporations in Mumbai, Nashik, and Pune, which allowed only a one-day slaughter ban during Paryushan in 2024. The community has insisted on extending the prohibition to nine days, citing the importance of non-violence (Ahimsa) as a core tenet of Jainism.

The court questioned the practicality of intervening in established policy decisions, considering Mumbai's reliance on the Deonar slaughterhouse due to the absence of local facilities in nearby municipalities. The bench has directed pertinent municipal bodies to review the trust's representation and provide a decision by August 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)

