Manipur Journalists Demand Action Over Gwaltabi Incident

Senior journalists from Manipur staged a protest on Monday against the government's inaction over an incident involving media personnel. The protest, held at Keisampat Leimajam Leikai, was in response to security personnel allegedly removing Manipur's name from a bus carrying journalists.

The Gwaltabi incident occurred in May when journalists were en route to cover the Shirui Lily festival. Despite a report submitted by an inquiry committee to the governor, no action has been taken even after 40 days, according to Khogendro Khomdram, president of the Editors Guild Manipur.

The protest, organized by the All Manipur Working Journalists Union and the Editors Guild Manipur, demanded a prompt government response. This follows the government's formation of a two-member committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, which has drawn widespread criticism.

