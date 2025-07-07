Russian Forces Claim New Gains in Ukraine

The Russian Defence Ministry reported on Monday that its military forces had gained control over Ukraine's Bezsalivka in the Sumy region and Dachne in the Dnipropretrovsk region.

These claims of territorial advances come amidst ongoing conflict, but Reuters has not been able to independently verify the battlefield assertions made by the Russian government.

The developments highlight the complexities and continuous shifts in territorial control amid the broader geopolitical tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)