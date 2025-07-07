Left Menu

Russian Forces Claim New Gains in Ukraine

The Russian Defence Ministry announced control over the settlements of Bezsalivka in Sumy and Dachne in Dnipropretrovsk. The claims have not been independently verified by Reuters.

Updated: 07-07-2025 14:51 IST
The Russian Defence Ministry reported on Monday that its military forces had gained control over Ukraine's Bezsalivka in the Sumy region and Dachne in the Dnipropretrovsk region.

These claims of territorial advances come amidst ongoing conflict, but Reuters has not been able to independently verify the battlefield assertions made by the Russian government.

The developments highlight the complexities and continuous shifts in territorial control amid the broader geopolitical tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

