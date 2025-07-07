South Calcutta Law College Reopens Post-Rape Incident with Tight Security Measures

South Calcutta Law College resumed operations on Monday, implementing stringent security protocols after a disturbing alleged gang rape incident led to an 11-day closure.

The institution welcomed only the first-semester BA LLB students, who needed to complete examination formalities, while senior police officials managed the heightened security presence on campus.

Despite the reopening, guardians remain apprehensive about their children's safety, questioning whether the measures and assurances provided by college authorities and the police will suffice to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)