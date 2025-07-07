Left Menu

South Calcutta Law College Reopens Post-Rape Incident with Tight Security Measures

South Calcutta Law College reopened under tight security after being shut for 11 days due to a gang rape incident. Limited first-year students attended to fill exam forms. Security was heightened, and restricted campus access was enforced. The college aims to restore normalcy, amid ongoing guardians’ safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-07-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 15:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

South Calcutta Law College resumed operations on Monday, implementing stringent security protocols after a disturbing alleged gang rape incident led to an 11-day closure.

The institution welcomed only the first-semester BA LLB students, who needed to complete examination formalities, while senior police officials managed the heightened security presence on campus.

Despite the reopening, guardians remain apprehensive about their children's safety, questioning whether the measures and assurances provided by college authorities and the police will suffice to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

