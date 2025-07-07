Sajjan Kumar Pleads Innocence in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case
Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar asserts his innocence in a Delhi court regarding his alleged involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Despite being implicated in two FIRs, Kumar claims he was falsely accused, maintaining that no credible evidence supports the allegations against him.
- Country:
- India
In a crucial development, former Congress Member of Parliament Sajjan Kumar appeared in a Delhi court on Monday, asserting his innocence concerning his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Janakpuri and Vikaspuri.
Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh recorded Kumar's statement, where he emphatically declared no substantial evidence linked him to the violence, claiming the charges were politically motivated and based on dubious allegations. Kumar highlighted his involvement in peace efforts, stating he organized blood donation camps and peace marches during the tumultuous period.
The court proceedings revolved around two crucial First Information Reports (FIRs) tied to the gruesome violence in 1984 that resulted in multiple fatalities. Despite the serious accusations, Kumar remains steadfast in his claim of innocence, urging the court to dismiss the unfounded allegations.
