Sajjan Kumar Pleads Innocence in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case

In a crucial development, former Congress Member of Parliament Sajjan Kumar appeared in a Delhi court on Monday, asserting his innocence concerning his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Janakpuri and Vikaspuri.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh recorded Kumar's statement, where he emphatically declared no substantial evidence linked him to the violence, claiming the charges were politically motivated and based on dubious allegations. Kumar highlighted his involvement in peace efforts, stating he organized blood donation camps and peace marches during the tumultuous period.

The court proceedings revolved around two crucial First Information Reports (FIRs) tied to the gruesome violence in 1984 that resulted in multiple fatalities. Despite the serious accusations, Kumar remains steadfast in his claim of innocence, urging the court to dismiss the unfounded allegations.