Brazil’s Lula Calls on BRICS to Defend Multilateralism and Lead Global Peace Reform

At the BRICS Peace, Security and Global Governance Session in Rio de Janeiro, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva delivered a resounding call for BRICS nations to take the reins in reshaping global governance, warning of the collapse of multilateralism and the erosion of international consensus on peace, climate, and development.

Lula’s address came amid growing concern over the fragmentation of global cooperation institutions, intensifying armed conflicts, and deepening economic inequalities. He urged BRICS leaders to unite in defending the principles of sovereignty, justice, and equitable development, while championing reforms to the international order that better reflect the realities of a multipolar world.

BRICS as the Heir of the Non-Aligned Movement

President Lula opened his speech by linking the historic mission of BRICS to the legacy of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM)—a coalition of countries that resisted alignment during the Cold War. He described BRICS as “an heir to the NAM,” whose mission now is to reassert the autonomy of the Global South amid renewed pressures from global power blocs.

“Multilateralism is under siege,” Lula said. “The very foundations of post-war international cooperation, embodied by the United Nations, are being undermined by political and military opportunism.”

He noted that the 80th anniversary of the UN, commemorated on June 26, 2025, should have been a moment of reaffirmation. Instead, it is clouded by an unprecedented decline in global solidarity, with BRICS now being called upon to act as a stabilising force in this uncertain landscape.

Criticism of Global Health and Development Inequities

Lula strongly criticised the global health system, particularly in the context of post-pandemic recovery, highlighting that intellectual property barriers continue to limit access to life-saving medicines in many poor and developing nations.

He juxtaposed military and development spending, stating, “It is easier to allocate 5% of GDP to arms than 0.7% for official development assistance. This proves the resources for the 2030 Agenda exist—what’s missing is the political will.”

He also decried the weaponisation of key international institutions such as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), warning that their misuse for political agendas could jeopardise their credibility and core mission of maintaining peace and non-proliferation.

Condemning Global Violence and Injustice

Lula didn’t shy away from addressing global conflict zones. He condemned terrorism and violence in Kashmir and by Hamas, while also denouncing Israel’s military operations in Gaza as genocidal practices, particularly its use of starvation and indiscriminate bombings against civilians.

He reaffirmed Brazil’s longstanding position supporting a sovereign Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, calling an end to Israeli occupation the only viable solution to a sustainable peace in the Middle East.

On the war in Ukraine, Lula maintained Brazil’s neutral stance on sovereignty violations, referencing the country’s opposition to Iran’s territorial infringements and reiterating Brazil’s consistent criticism of breaches of international law. He called on all parties involved in the Ukraine conflict to “urgently deepen direct dialogue” toward a ceasefire and lasting peace.

“Friends for Peace” – A South-South Initiative

Highlighting a proactive alternative to stalled global diplomacy, Lula referenced the “Friends for Peace” initiative—an alliance spearheaded by Brazil and China, with support from other Global South countries. The group seeks to identify viable diplomatic off-ramps for ongoing conflicts, including the war in Ukraine, by elevating non-Western peace perspectives.

“We cannot sit idly by while the world spirals further into violence and division,” Lula said. “The Global South has voices, and it has values. We must act, not as passive observers, but as architects of peace.”

A New Vision for Global Governance

President Lula concluded by urging BRICS to step up efforts to restructure the global governance architecture—including the UN Security Council, international financial institutions, and trade mechanisms—so they reflect the demographic and economic weight of the Global South.

“BRICS must no longer be satisfied with symbolic gestures,” he said. “We must forge a new consensus around peace, development, and planetary survival.”

His address was met with strong resonance among fellow BRICS leaders, many of whom echoed the urgent need for systemic reform, equitable global economic practices, and a more representative international system that truly serves all nations—not just the powerful few.