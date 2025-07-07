Heroin Trafficking Duo Nabbed in Delhi Sting Operation

A trader and a grocery store helper were apprehended in Delhi's Shastri Park with over a kilogram of heroin, valued at more than Rs 5 crore, an official disclosed on Monday.

The accused, Anas Khan (26) and Sudheer Kumar alias Ritik (27), were intercepted near Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital on Zero Pusta Road during their drug delivery attempt. Authorities found 527 grams of heroin on Khan and 526 grams on Kumar.

According to a senior police officer, the duo admitted to acquiring heroin from Avnish, based in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh. The narcotics were being distributed in Delhi-NCR. Khan managed procurement and coordination, while Kumar oversaw logistics. The case was registered under the NDPS Act at the Crime Branch police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)