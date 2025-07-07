Home Affairs Extends Hours to Help Learners Apply for IDs During Holidays

The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) has announced an extension of operating hours across its offices nationwide between 7 and 21 July 2025, a move aimed at accommodating learners and other citizens needing to apply for or collect identification documents during the mid-year school holidays.

In a statement released on Monday, the department said that offices will remain open two hours later than usual, now closing at 6:00 PM instead of 4:00 PM, during the specified period. This initiative is part of a broader effort to reduce long queues, improve service efficiency, and ensure that South African citizens—especially young learners—can access essential identity services without disrupting their academic obligations.

Helping Learners Access Vital Identity Documents

The decision to extend operating hours was motivated by the recognition that many school-aged applicants, particularly first-time ID seekers, face difficulty visiting DHA offices during regular school hours. With school holidays offering a window of opportunity, the DHA is encouraging learners to apply for their Smart ID Cards and collect pending documents without compromising their education.

“The department is extending operating hours to assist learners who wish to apply for and collect their IDs during the school holidays,” the statement read. “This is part of our ongoing efforts to ease pressure on our clients and improve access to critical government services.”

Dedicated Collection Counters and Streamlined Services

To further reduce congestion, the department has also established dedicated counters for ID and passport collections at larger Home Affairs offices, particularly those that process Smart ID Cards and passports, where physical space allows. These counters are intended to fast-track the document retrieval process for clients who have already applied and are simply waiting to collect their documents.

Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, urged clients—especially those who have waited three weeks or more since their application date—to take full advantage of this extended schedule.

“I would like to encourage all clients who have applied for their identification documents and have been waiting for three weeks or more to seize this opportunity by visiting their Home Affairs office to collect these critical documents at their convenience,” said the Minister.

Online Booking Available Through BABS System

To improve service management and reduce in-office waiting times, the department is also promoting the use of its Branch Appointment Booking System (BABS). The system enables clients to book appointments online for ID or passport applications and collections.

The BABS platform can be accessed via the Department of Home Affairs website at www.dha.gov.za or directly through this link: 👉 https://services.dha.gov.za/#/authenticate/identity

While online bookings are encouraged, the department confirmed that walk-in clients are still welcome, particularly those unable to secure appointment slots. Offices will continue to follow a dual system to serve both appointment holders and walk-in applicants based on queue management.

A Broader Commitment to Service Efficiency

This latest operational enhancement aligns with the Department’s broader mission to improve accessibility and efficiency of services, particularly around identity documentation, which plays a crucial role in accessing education, employment, healthcare, social grants, and other public services.

Earlier this year, the DHA also rolled out digital ID services at selected bank branches as part of a public-private partnership, and it has been upgrading infrastructure at regional offices to better handle peak-period traffic.

As thousands of learners across the country prepare for the third academic term, the extended hours serve as a timely intervention—empowering young South Africans with the legal identity they need to pursue opportunities and participate fully in civic life.