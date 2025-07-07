Bihar's Controversial Voter Roll Revision Sparks Uproar

The controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar has come under fire as ten opposition parties, including the Indian National Congress, have petitioned the Supreme Court. They argue that the revision is designed to disenfranchise a large swath of voters through its 'mischievous methodology.'

K C Venugopal of the Congress asserted that the Election Commission's actions were unconstitutional, alleging that these measures were causing chaos across Bihar. He noted that voters feared having their rights revoked just before the upcoming assembly elections, which are expected in November.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case on July 10, after numerous legal experts presented their concerns. The Election Commission stated that rapid urbanization, migration, and other factors necessitated the revision. However, critics maintain that the exercise is deeply flawed and politically motivated.

