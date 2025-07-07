Delhi High Court Criticizes State for Delays in Filing Appeals

The Delhi High Court has voiced serious concerns regarding the state's repeated delays in filing appeals, criticizing such instances as potentially damaging to the administration of criminal justice. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, on July 4, warned that procedural missteps or lack of diligence from those tasked with timely legal action could lead to prejudice.

The court highlighted the plight of victims, notably from marginalized or economically disadvantaged sections, who rely on state machinery for justice. Delays in challenging adverse orders, like those for discharge, pose significant setbacks, undermining victims' faith in the legal system meant to safeguard them.

In hearing the state's request for condoning a 325-day delay in appealing a trial court's discharge of a man in a culpable homicide case, the court condoned the delay but sternly warned against bureaucratic inefficiencies. A policy is urged to ensure responsibilities are met within defined timelines to prevent future delays.