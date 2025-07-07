Clash of Perspectives: Owaisi vs. Rijiju on Minority Rights
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju clashed on social media over Rijiju's claims about minority benefits in India. Owaisi argued that minority rights are constitutional, not charity. The debate broadened to education policies and representation, with Owaisi criticizing the government's actions as detrimental to Muslims.
The ongoing war of words between AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has intensified. Owaisi criticized Rijiju's remarks that India's minorities receive more benefits than the majority, insisting that minority rights are fundamental, not mere concessions.
Owaisi, via social media, accused the BJP-led government of policies targeting Muslim communities, particularly in education. He argued that Muslims face increasing marginalization, citing discontinued scholarships and amendments to the Waqf Act as evidence of discriminatory practices.
As the debate unfolds, Rijiju defended government policies, highlighting that minorities from neighboring countries seek refuge in India. Owaisi refuted this comparison, urging a focus on constitutional promises of justice and equality. The clash underscores broader tensions on minority treatments in India.
