Delhi High Court Denies Quashing FIR in Child Cruelty Case

The Delhi High Court has refused to quash an FIR in a case involving cruelty towards a minor, emphasizing the societal impact of such crimes. The case involved allegations of physical abuse and electric shocks against a 7-year-old boy by his neighbors, despite a settlement between the parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 19:11 IST
In a significant ruling, the Delhi High Court has declined to quash an FIR in a child cruelty case, highlighting the broader societal impact of crimes against minors.

The case centers on allegations by the child's mother that her 7-year-old son was subjected to physical abuse and electric shocks by neighbors Amit and Surestha.

Despite a settlement between the parties, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma stated that crimes against children should not be treated as private disputes, emphasizing the importance of public interest and child protection.

