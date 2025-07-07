Delhi High Court Denies Quashing FIR in Child Cruelty Case

In a significant ruling, the Delhi High Court has declined to quash an FIR in a child cruelty case, highlighting the broader societal impact of crimes against minors.

The case centers on allegations by the child's mother that her 7-year-old son was subjected to physical abuse and electric shocks by neighbors Amit and Surestha.

Despite a settlement between the parties, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma stated that crimes against children should not be treated as private disputes, emphasizing the importance of public interest and child protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)