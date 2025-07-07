Delhi High Court Denies Quashing FIR in Child Cruelty Case
The Delhi High Court has refused to quash an FIR in a case involving cruelty towards a minor, emphasizing the societal impact of such crimes. The case involved allegations of physical abuse and electric shocks against a 7-year-old boy by his neighbors, despite a settlement between the parties.
In a significant ruling, the Delhi High Court has declined to quash an FIR in a child cruelty case, highlighting the broader societal impact of crimes against minors.
The case centers on allegations by the child's mother that her 7-year-old son was subjected to physical abuse and electric shocks by neighbors Amit and Surestha.
Despite a settlement between the parties, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma stated that crimes against children should not be treated as private disputes, emphasizing the importance of public interest and child protection.
