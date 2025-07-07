Supreme Court to Assess Controversial Bihar Electoral Roll Revision

The Supreme Court will examine a series of petitions disputing the Election Commission's directive for a special revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, a state gearing up for upcoming polls. The matter, scheduled for July 10, was propelled by concerns from opposition parties fearing potential voter disenfranchisement.

Legal heavyweights, including senior counsel Kapil Sibal, argue that the Commission's timeline is unrealistically strict. They contend that the requirement for millions of voters to verify their documents within stringent deadlines could effectively strip many, particularly from marginalized communities, of their voting rights.

This move has raised serious objections as it coincides with the monsoon season, further complicating participation due to regional flooding. Activists and civil bodies have urged the apex court to prevent similar exercises in other states, as the policy's abrupt implementation threatens inclusivity in the electoral process.